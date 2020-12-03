(House Homeland Security Committee video)

Fired Cybersecurity Chief Hints at Legal Action After Trump Campaign Lawyer Said He Should Be Shot

Christopher Krebs, who was recently fired by President Donald Trump as the head of the federal government’s election cybersecurity efforts, suggested Tuesday that he might take legal action against one of Trump’s lawyers who said that Krebs should be shot.

In an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show, host Savannah Guthrie asked Krebs how concerned he is about the comments made by Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova on Monday in which he said Krebs “is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

“It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior,” Krebs responded. “And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably going to be busy.”

Read more at NBC News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X