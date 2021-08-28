FireEye Launches New Platform to Strengthen Threat Detection and Bolster Response

FireEye Inc has introduced FireEye XDR, a unified platform designed to help security operations teams strengthen threat detection, accelerate response capabilities, and simplify investigations.

The FireEye XDR platform provides native security protections for Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud with a focus on improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling incidents from detection to response. FireEye Helix unifies the security operations platform by providing next-generation security incident and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and correlation capabilities along with threat intelligence powered by Mandiant.

FireEye’s Helix native cloud design provides an improved analyst experience allowing for the seamless integration of disparate security tools regardless of vendor or data source. FireEye’s XDR platform is best suited for enterprise and mid-market security operations teams that are increasingly at risk from cyber attacks due to an array of factors including sophistication of threats, suboptimal security tool management, and personnel shortages.

Over the next few quarters, the FireEye Products business plans to introduce new features to the FireEye XDR platform including enhanced Endpoint cloud capabilities, FireEye Helix upgraded dashboards and threat graphing capabilities, additional support for leading third-party security tools, and continued integration with the Mandiant Advantage platform which includes Automated Defense.

