FIU Launches New Bachelor’s Degree in Cybersecurity

Starting in the fall of 2020, Florida International University (FIU) is offering a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity that will prepare graduates for careers in a high-demand field.

Geared to train students for jobs in areas such as data security, systems security management and network threat analysis, learners in the program, which is part of FIU’s College of Engineering and Computing (CEC), will work on solutions to high tech 21st century problems such as how to safeguard devices, software and data from cyber threats as well as protect power grids from hackers.

The curriculum ties in with FIU’s master’s in cybersecurity, as well as the university’s other cybersecurity education and research efforts.

“From our finances to social profiles to business enterprises and even government infrastructure, the world we live in is highly networked, resulting in an ever-growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals,” said Kenneth G. Furton, FIU provost and executive vice president. “We are responding to that workforce demand by educating professionals who will find innovative ways to protect these expanding networks that touch nearly every aspect of our lives.”

As part of the program, students will complete a capstone project on security, working collaboratively with information technology and computer science students They also will engage in research early on in their college career through programs sponsored by the National Science Foundation, such as the Research Experience for Undergraduates and Discovery Lab.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of cybersecurity positions is expected to grow by 32 percent through 2028, with a current median annual salary of $99,730 nationwide ($91,580 in Florida) – more than twice the median wage for all occupations.

“Cybersecurity has become one of the most challenging tech problems of our time. Experts are in constant pursuit of new ways to safeguard information assets. This program is FIU’s direct response to the increasing demand for professionals in this field,” said Nagarajan Prabakar, program director and associate professor in the School of Computing & Information Sciences. “We are committed to arming our students with the knowledge and specialized skill set needed to protect us from the cyberattacks of the future, which will increase in numbers and degree of sophistication over time.”

Read more at Florida International University

