Florida Law Enforcement Arrest Man Over Twitter Threats to Disney and Activision

On August 11, detectives assigned to the Threat Management Section at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified by The Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIX) of threats made on Twitter. These threats were later found to be written by 31-year-old Steven Jordan.

Jordan created a Twitter account on August 8, 2021 and made a total of 186 tweets within a three hour period. According to detectives, two of these tweets were directed at Walt Disney World and stated, “@Disney or we will blow up all of your execs houses with C4” and “@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window.” There were several other tweets directed toward Activision Games in reference to their video games, derogatory comments about their executives, and other current litigation issues. On August 9, 2021, Twitter suspended Jordan’s account.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Section detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and, through various investigative techniques, were able to determine that Jordan was the owner of the Twitter account responsible for creating the tweets. When detectives located Jordan and interviewed him, he admitted to authoring the threatening tweets.

According to detectives, in 2019, Jordan was previously convicted on the charge of False Report about Planting a Bomb, Explosive, or Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Detectives charged Jordan with Threatening to Throw, Place, or Discharge a Destructive Device. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and is being held on a $10,000 bond. The investigation continues.

