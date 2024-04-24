US Coast Guard (USCG) is now receiving comments on a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would impose minimum cyber security requirements for ports, which are already subject to the broader post 9-11 Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 (MTSA 2002). US flagged vessels, as well as drilling and offshore wind installations off the coasts are also the subjects of NPRM.

The USCG’s initiatives followed a late February Executive Order, from President Joe Biden, that directed it “to respond to malicious cyber activity in the nation’s MTS by requiring vessels and waterfront facilities to mitigate cyber conditions that may endanger the safety of a vessel, facility, or harbor.”

The Port of LA webinar included an appearance by Anne Neuberger, a top White House advisor on cyber matters, who presented a broad overview of the ongoing Federal initiative. She also highlighted the efforts at the Port of LA to get ahead of cyber related risks; the port established its Cyber Resilience Center, in conjunction with IBM- which operates the platform, in early 2022. The aim of the Cyber Resilience Center she said is to provide, “a state-of-the-art port community cyber defense solution created to improve the cybersecurity readiness of the Port and enhance its threat-sharing and recovery capabilities among supply chain stakeholders”.

Read the rest of the story at Seatrade Maritime News, here.