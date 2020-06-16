Soldiers receive training on emerging Cyber Electro-Magnetic Activity, or CEMA, capabilities during Cyber Blitz 19 on Aug. 28, 2019, at Aberdeen Proving Ground. (Photo by Edric Thompson/U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command)

For the First Time, Cyber Command’s Major Exercise Will Use New Training Platform

U.S. Cyber Command’s annual training exercise will rely entirely on a new platform this year, a move that will allow most participants to compete remotely.

This year’s Cyber Flag exercise, which began June 15, will use the Persistent Cyber Training Environment, which has been described as one of the Department of Defense’s most critical projects.

“We are actually getting ready to do Cyber Flag … in PCTE for the first time at a geographically dispersed event,” Col. Tanya Trout, Cyber Command’s PCTE director, said during a webcast hosted by SANS June 5.

