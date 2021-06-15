Forcepoint to Acquire Deep Secure

Forcepoint today announced the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.K.-based Deep Secure. Deep Secure’s cybersecurity products and services protect organizations from cyberattacks delivered via malware and help prevent unwanted data loss.

Underlying the planned acquisition of Deep Secure are expansion opportunities that will enable Forcepoint to extend the capabilities of its Cross Domain Solutions portfolio to deliver enhanced efficacy for securing the critical data and missions of governments in the U.S. and beyond. Cross domain solutions enable secure sharing and access to critical mission and operational data between security levels across the government and critical infrastructure, providing enhanced security and functionality for high-consequence missions around the world.

“Forcepoint has been the global Cross Domain Solutions market leader for more than 20 years. We’ve maintained this leadership position by working closely with government, commercial clients and technology partners to ensure our solutions continue to deliver the most robust security and usability possible, while supporting our customers’ current and future mission requirements,” said Sean Berg, President of Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure at Forcepoint.

“The addition of Deep Secure’s innovative Threat Removal Platform and hardware security to our Forcepoint Cross Domain Solutions portfolio further extends the depth of our defense-grade capabilities to governments and critical infrastructure organizations around the world, who continue to be under siege from nation-state and other attackers looking for financial gain or to ultimately disrupt societies and economies at scale. We look forward to completing the transaction and subsequent integration of the Deep Secure team and technology into Forcepoint following required regulatory reviews in the coming weeks,” Berg continued.

Deep Secure addresses a substantial problem for organizations — the safe exchange of information with trusted and untrusted sources. Deep Secure’s Threat Removal platform takes a zero trust approach to data, assuming all of the original data is infected and prohibits that data from reaching its destination. Instead, information is extracted from the original data, verified as safe using hardware-based verification, and then new data is built to carry the information safely to its destination. Malicious or unrecognized data hidden in the document is eradicated.

Deep Secure’s Threat Removal platform helps eliminate the threat from a number of the most common attack vectors, including email and web downloads, and is ideal for organizations requiring the highest levels of assurance. Unlike traditional Content, Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) products, Deep Secure’s Threat Removal platform is not reliant on detection and has been proven to be highly effective, with optimized user experience, flexible deployment and proven ROI.

“There’s already significant alignment between Forcepoint and Deep Secure based on our respective footprints in the defense and intelligence sectors as well as our shared mission in taking a data-first and zero trust approach to security that protects the digital crown jewels at all costs – which is critical for business integrity today,” said Dan Turner, CEO of Deep Secure. “The economics of removing the Malware threat in the information flows are truly compelling and by extending the Threat Removal approach into cross domain solutions on-premises, hybrid or in the cloud enables enterprise organizations to experience defense-grade cybersecurity solutions at an exceptional value.”

Subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in August 2021.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)