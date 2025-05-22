66.6 F
Former Defense Intelligence Agency Officer Shawnee Delaney Shares Insider Threat Secrets in Interview

DIA insider Shawnee Delaney shares insider threat secrets (Photo: Video still via Gavin Stone / YouTube)

Shawnee Delaney, former DIA intelligence officer, joins Gavin Stone in an interview to share untold stories from her time in U.S. intelligence, ranging from training at The Farm to infiltrating Hezbollah. She breaks down the differences between the DIA and CIA, and offers tips for those pursuing careers in national security or cyber intelligence.

Delaney also discusses her transition from government service to the private sector, where she now helps companies prevent insider threats and debunks some of the biggest myths in cybersecurity. She also gives a preview of her upcoming book, currently under prepublication review, and outlines the real cyber risks businesses face today.

Watch the full interview from YouTube below:

