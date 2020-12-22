Former FBI Deputy Said Trump Moved Cybersecurity Funds to Pay for Border Wall

A former FBI deputy has alleged that President Trump has been diverting money from cybersecurity resources to build the border wall at a time when the “nation is under attack”.

Speaking to MSNBC on Thursday about a report published in Politico that revealed that hackers accessed systems at the National Nuclear Security Administration, Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI deputy director for counterintelligence, said that the reason such attacks are occurring is that the budget for cybersecurity under the Trump administration had been squeezed in order to prioritize other things.

“Make no mistake, our nation is under attack and it appears to be ongoing,” said Figliuzzi. “How does something like this happen of this magnitude? Where 300,000 clients of a private company are potentially impacted including the most sensitive agencies in our government, it is because the Russians were able to find a single point of failure in our supply chain.”

