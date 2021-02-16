France Uncovers Cybersecurity Breaches Linked to Russian Hackers

France’s national cybersecurity agency said Monday it had discovered a hack of several organizations that bore similarities to other attacks by a group linked to Russian intelligence.

It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in monitoring software sold by French group Centreon, which lists blue-chip French companies as clients, such as power group EDF, defense group Thales, and oil and gas giant Total.

The French ministry of justice and city authorities such as Bordeaux are also named as Centreon customers on the group’s website.

