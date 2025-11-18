spot_img
Full Renewal of State and Local Cyber Grants Program Passes in House

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 18, 2025

The House approved legislation on Monday to renew a grant program meant to help state and local governments strengthen their digital defenses.

Members passed the Protecting Information by Local Leaders for Agency Resilience Act, or the PILLAR Act, by voice vote. The measure would reauthorize the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program until 2033.

The effort, which lapsed on September 30, has provided $1 billion to local governments to improve their cybersecurity.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

Previous article
Nominations Open for INSA’s 2026 John W. Warner Homeland Security Award

