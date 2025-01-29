53.6 F
Game Developer Big Cheese Studio Targeted in Cyber Attack

Polish game developer Big Cheese Studio was hit by a hacker attack early on Friday, its management confirmed to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The attack happened around 0400 GMT and the company’s website was still down as of 1123 GMT. Big Cheese Studio has taken security measures and will make an official statement later on Friday, PAP wrote.

It also reported, citing users on social media platform X, that the hackers had gained access to the company’s game code systems and personal data of its employees, and were threatening to make that data public unless they were paid 100,000 zlotys ($24,887) in crypto currencies.

Read the rest of the story at U.S. News.

