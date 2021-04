A teenager has told how he was groomed by criminals to sell heroin and crack cocaine after being recruited through a post on Snapchat.

Two years ago, aged 14 and wanting to run away from home, he responded to a message offering cash-in-hand work and accommodation, on the social media app.

Within 80 minutes, a gang collected him and drove him elsewhere to sell drugs.

Read the full story at the BBC

