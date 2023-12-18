36.6 F
GAO to Release Landmark AI Report

The report provides a baseline for the use of artificial intelligence across major non-defense federal agencies and how they are meeting existing requirements.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Government Accountability Office will publish a first-of-its-kind report on Tuesday reviewing federal agencies’ artificial intelligence inventories, which collectively total more than 1,000 current or planned AI use cases across the federal ranks.

The two-part report — in the works for more than a year — will provide both a snapshot in time for agencies’ AI use and a review of how well agencies are meeting specific requirements related to AI.

“This is setting the stage for where AI is in the federal government,” Kevin Walsh, director of IT and cybersecurity at GAO, told Nextgov/FCW. “The other big takeaway — one of the people I work with makes this great analogy to an AI-driven car. AI is driving the car whether we want it to or not. Is somebody going to take the wheel and put some guardrails around this thing, or is it going to keep doing what it wants?”

Read the rest of the story at Nextgov/FCW, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

