Today, the National Security Agency announced a new GenCyber Call for Proposals for 2022 GenCyber summer camps. The new Call for Proposals for GenCyber goes out to institutions interested in hosting a 2022 summer camp and to provide young students with the skills they need to better prepare for a career in the fast-changing field of cybersecurity.

NSA’s GenCyber Program provides summer cybersecurity camp experiences for students and teachers at the K-12 level. Ensuring that enough young people are inspired to utilize their talents in cybersecurity is critical to the future of our country’s national and economic security as we become even more reliant on cyber-based technology in every aspect of our daily lives. To ensure a level playing field, GenCyber camps are open to all student and teacher participants at no cost.

The GenCyber Program Office will host several public webinars throughout March 2021 to answer questions regarding the new CFP. You can apply under this CFP or register to attend a webinar by visiting: www.gen-cyber.com/host.

If you have any questions, please reach out to the GenCyber team at [email protected] and [email protected].

