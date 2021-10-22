61.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 22, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

German Cybersecurity Office Issues Dire Threat Warning

By Homeland Security Today
(Pixabay)

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) released its annual threat report Thursday, sounding the alarm over risks presented by computer viruses and ransomware attacks.

Speaking in Berlin alongside Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, BSI President Arne Schönbohm said his agency had detected 144 million new malware variants between June 2020 to the end of May 2021 — up 22% for the year.

The Bonn-based BSI, which is part of the Interior Ministry, said that in February of this year it detected 553,000 malware variants in a single day — a new record. Its report noted that it had raised the general threat level posed by malicious computer attacks from “tense” last year to “tense-to-critical.”

Read the full story at Deutsche Welle

Previous articleBrother of Manchester Arena Bomber Flees U.K. Ahead of Inquiry
Next articleMen Sentenced for Providing ‘Bulletproof Hosting’ Services to Cybercriminals
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.