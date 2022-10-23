65.4 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, October 23, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityFederal Government

Global Emerging Leaders in International Cyberspace Security (GEL-ICS) Fellowship Announced

The first cohort of 20-25 government officials will engage in a year-long program on international cyberspace policy in 2023.

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of State is proud to announce the launch of the Global Emerging Leaders in International Cyberspace Security (GEL-ICS) Fellowship, in partnership with the Meridian International Center.  The fellowship will support the development of a diverse global network of future cyber policy leaders who share the U.S. and other likeminded partners’ vision for cyberspace.  It is designed to equip emerging leaders from the governments of these foreign partners with the knowledge and global connections to be effective advocates of the non-binding framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, which has been affirmed by the UN General Assembly.

The first cohort of 20-25 government officials will engage in a year-long program on international cyberspace policy in 2023.  Fellows will visit Washington, D.C., New York City, and San Francisco to engage with U.S. and international leaders from government, industry, and civil society.  They will also participate in a series of thematic webinars to support continuing education and foster networking among the fellows and stakeholders.  Additionally, fellows will reconvene on the margins of the 2023 Internet Governance Forum hosted in Japan to mark the end of the program.  With each year, fellowship alumni will form a growing, global network of proponents for a stable and secure cyberspace for future generations.

The Department selects candidates in coordination with officers at U.S. missions who identify emerging leaders in ministries of foreign affairs or other relevant agencies who have the potential to exert enduring diplomatic influence on international cyberspace issues.

For further information, please visit the fellowship webpage, e-mail CDP-Press@state.gov￼ and follow us on Twitter at @StateCDP.

Read more at State Department

Previous articleStatement from the Department of Homeland Security on the Arrival of First Venezuelan Nationals Under New Process
Next articleJoint Statement of the United States of America and Switzerland on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technology
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals