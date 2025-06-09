Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 150 into law to create the Texas Cyber Command, the largest state-based cybersecurity department in America, during a bill signing ceremony at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), according to a press release on 3 June. Passed during the 89th Regular Legislative Session, the Texas Cyber Command will leverage the cybersecurity expertise and resources of state, local, and federal partners in San Antonio to protect Texans against cyber threats.

“Our state is under constant attack by cyber criminals, attacks that occur thousands of times every single second of every single day,” said Governor Abbott. “Attacks often come from foreign actors from hostile countries like China, Russia, and Iran. They successfully attacked cities, counties, and government agencies in Texas, from Mission to Muleshoe. That changes today. I’m signing a law that creates the Texas Cyber Command. It’s ultimate mission is to prevent and protect against cyber breaches. Working together with the Texas Cyber Command, Texas will be on the path to be a national leader in cybersecurity.”

Funded through a $135 million investment, the Texas Cyber Command will:

Launch a cyber threat intelligence center to identify and repair weaknesses in state and local government systems and to train and educate users about preventing cyber breaches

Coordinate with governments on swift and effective responses to cyber attacks

Collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to establish the gold standard for cybersecurity

Home to the second-largest concentration of cyber expertise in the United States, the Texas Cyber Command will be headquartered in San Antonio to partner with leading national cybersecurity missions, including the Sixteenth Air Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Security Agency, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Southwest Texas Fusion Center.

The Governor was joined at the bill signing by Senator Tan Parker, Representative Giovanni Capriglione, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy, Texas Department of Information Resources Executive Director Amanda Crawford, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman F. Martin, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and other elected officials and leading cybersecurity experts.

House Bill 150 (Capriglione/Parker) creates the Texas Cyber Command, a purpose-built agency in San Antonio whose mission is to defend, respond, and recover from cyber threats.

In his 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott declared Texas Cyber Command an emergency item this legislative session.