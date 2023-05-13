GSA Administrator Appoints Inaugural Members to the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced the inaugural membership of the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee (FSCAC).

The FSCAC will advise and provide recommendations to the GSA Administrator, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Board, and federal agencies on technical, financial, programmatic, and operational matters regarding securely adopting cloud computing products and services.

The FSCAC is designed to ensure effective and ongoing coordination of federal agency adoption, use, authorization, monitoring, acquisition, and security of cloud computing products and services to help agencies to meet their mission and administrative priorities. The work of the FSCAC will serve to help build and sustain FedRAMP’s operational successes.

“Technology changes fast, so ensuring the federal government, and especially FedRAMP, can quickly respond to that constantly evolving product and threat landscape is critical,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We’re eager to get feedback from both industry and agency partners about how we can improve the experience of using FedRAMP by streamlining the process and enhancing security. Establishing this new Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee is an important first step.”

The Committee is composed of 15 members who are qualified representatives from the public and private sectors, appointed by the GSA Administrator, in consultation with the OMB Director, as follows:

Committee Chair: The GSA Administrator or designee. Ann Lewis, GSA (Regular Government Employee)

At least 1 representative each from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Branko Bokan, CISA (Regular Government Employee) Matt Scholl, NIST (Regular Government Employee)

At least two officials who serve as the Chief Information Security Officer within an agency: Bo Berlas, GSA (Regular Government Employee) LaMonte Yarborough, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Regular Government Employee)

At least one official serving as Chief Procurement Officer (or equivalent) in an agency: Nauman Ansari, U.S. Small Business Administration (Regular Government Employee)

At least one individual representing an independent assessment organization: Marci Womack, Schellman (Representative)

At least five representatives from unique businesses that primarily provide cloud computing services or products, including at least two representatives from a small business: Victor Brown, IBM (Representative) Michael Vacirca, Google (Representative) Ravi Jagannathan, Palo Alto Networks (Representative) John Greenstein, Bluescape, (Representative, Small Business) TBD, (Representative, Small Business)

At least two other representatives from the federal government as the Administrator determines necessary to provide sufficient balance, insights, or expertise to the committee: Jackie Snouffer, Defense Information Systems Agency (Regular Government Employee) Bill Hunt, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Regular Government Employee)

Fifteenth Member (no category): Joshua Cohen, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Regular Government Employee)



Meeting information will be made available on the Federal Registry and the FSCAC website.

