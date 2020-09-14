GSA Provides Some Clarity on Section 889 Implementation

The General Services Administration provided some clarity and furnished details regarding how the agency is implementing Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act at a Thursday webinar, but declined to address questions around the ambiguous terminology used in interim rules.

The feedback session comes just under a month after Part B of Section 889—which impacts all federal contractors—went into effect as an interim rule August 13. That provision prohibits the federal government from contracting with any entity using telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X