GSA Redesigns FedRAMP Website Driving Government Cloud Security

The U.S. General Services Administration today announced the release of the newly revamped FedRAMP website, www.fedramp.gov. FedRAMP, a part of the Technology Transformation Services (TTS), redesigned its website to further empower agencies to use innovative cloud technologies and to continue driving security and protection of federal information.

“In the past year, FedRAMP experienced more growth than ever before with the surge in supporting a remote federal workforce. The program shifted into high-gear, helping agencies adopt secure cloud technologies,” said FAS Deputy Commissioner and TTS Director, Dave Zvenyach. “Meeting the technology needs of the federal government during the pandemic is our priority, and FedRAMP will continue to be an essential part of that effort.”

The website provides in-depth information about FedRAMP’s authorization process, enabling stakeholders and customers to easily access pertinent information related to their role in the FedRAMP Authorization process. Content was refined to clearly outline the authorization process using visuals and concise language. In addition, guidance and documents are also easier to find with robust filtering and search capabilities.

“FedRAMP is driven by transparency, increasing adoption of cloud computing and providing a better experience to the many customers and partners,” said TTS Acting Assistant Commissioner, Ashley Mahan. “The original website’s structure did not lend itself to an intuitive user path and was content heavy, making it difficult to find desired information. The new website clearly directs visitors to digestible information that aligns to where they are within the authorization process.”

To ensure ongoing stakeholder satisfaction, FedRAMP is implementing a plan for continuous improvement, using comprehensive web analytics and regularly collected user feedback to ensure content remains relevant and the user experience continues to be enhanced.

To learn more about FedRAMP’s redesigned website, visit the Focus on FedRAMP blog.

