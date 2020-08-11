Hacked Government, College Sites Push Malware Via Fake Hacking Tools

A large scale hacking campaign is targeting governments and university websites to host articles on hacking social network accounts that lead to malware and scams.

BleepingComputer first learned about this campaign after security intelligence firm Cyble shared a screenshot of the UNESCO.org site compromised to host an article on how to hack Instagram accounts.

Some of the sites targeted in this campaign belong to government sites for San Diego, Colorado, Minnesota, as well as sites for UNESCO, the National Institutes of Health (nih.gov), National Cancer Institute (cancer.gov), Rutgers, University of Washington, Arizona State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Iowa, Maryland University, and University of Michigan.

