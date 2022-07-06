92.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityIntelligence

Hacker Claims to Have Stolen 1 Billion Records of Chinese Citizens From Police

The hacker, "ChinaDan," has claimed to possess the Shanghai Police's record on its citizens which would be the largest data breach in history.

By Homeland Security Today

A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history.

The anonymous internet user, identified as “ChinaDan”, posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000.

“In 2022, the Shanghai National Police (SHGA) database was leaked. This database contains many TB of data and information on Billions of Chinese citizens,” the post said.

Read more at Reuters

Previous article‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Will Continue for Several Weeks, Mayorkas Says
Next articleRansomware Actors with ‘Very Low-Level’ Skills Committing More Attacks, DHS Official Says
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals