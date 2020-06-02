Hacker Collective Anonymous Re-emerges Following George Floyd’s Murder

The hacking collective which calls itself Anonymous has re-emerged amid protests over the murder of George Floyd.

George Floyd was an unarmed black male who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week after his neck was knelt on until he suffered a cardiac arrest. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder but the killing has sparked protests around the world over ongoing police brutality.

Anonymous was once regularly in the news for its “hacktivism” against those it accuses of injustice. The loosely-organised group had gone quiet in recent years but has now re-emerged with a promise to expose the “many crimes” of Minneapolis Police to the world.

Read more at Telecoms

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)