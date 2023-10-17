46.8 F
Hackers hit aid groups responding to Israel and Gaza crisis

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The websites of two relief groups providing aid to Israel and Gaza were disrupted in recent days after hackers flooded them with traffic, following a series of hackivist group threats over the ongoing conflict.

Jerusalem-based nonprofit United Hatzalah, which provides emergency medical services, said its website was struck by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that temporarily slowed its ability to receive donations.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a British charity helping with emergency relief to Gazans, on Thursday said in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, that its website was under a “cyber attack.”

Read the rest of the story from Reuters here.

