A convincing phishing scam recently targeted a cybersecurity researcher’s (Jonathan Munshaw) wife with a fake text claiming she owed unpaid New Jersey E-ZPass highway tolls.

The message prompted visiting a fraudulent site mimicking the legitimate E-ZPass website to pay fictitious fines.

The timing coincided with a recent trip to the state where they have active E-ZPass accounts for automatic toll payment, lending credibility to the scam attempt.

