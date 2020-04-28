Hackers Spoof SBA to Try to Compromise Companies’ Computers

With the U.S. Small Business Administration continuing to play a high-profile role in getting cash to companies that are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, cybercriminals are stepping up their efforts to steal money from those very firms.

Research published Monday by IBM’s incident response team shows that attackers are spoofing the SBA in emails to try to install a remote hacking tool capable of stealing passwords and accessing webcams. They are exploiting attention on a nascent SBA program that offers up to $10 million in lending per business.

If an unsuspecting recipient opens the emails found by IBM, a data-stealing remote access trojan (RAT) known as Remcos can take control of the person’s computer.

