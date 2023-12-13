Yesterday, Harry Coker Jr. was officially confirmed as the National Cyber Director. Democrats led a 59-40 vote to confirm Coker as the White House’s second National Cyber Director. He succeeds Chris Inglis, who stepped down in February. Kemba Walden and Drenan Dudley have served as acting directors in the interim. Coker, who was also selected as a 2023 HSToday Trailblazer, recently completed a joint duty assignment as the Executive Director of the National Security Agency.
Harry Coker Confirmed as National Cyber Director
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
Related Articles
- Advertisement -