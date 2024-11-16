54.8 F
Cybersecurity

Harry Coker ‘Eager’ for Congress to Pass Cyber Harmonization Bill

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
National Cyber Director, Harry Coker, Jr. (White House Photo)

National Cyber Director (NCD) Harry Coker Wednesday urged Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that would bolster the Biden administration’s efforts to harmonize cybersecurity regulations across the Federal government.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and James Lankford, R-Okla., introduced the ‘‘Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act” – and moved it out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in July. The bill would task the NCD to lead a regulation harmonization committee.

The committee – composed of the head of each regulatory agency – would publish a framework for achieving cyber harmonization within a year after the bill is passed.

Read the rest of the story at MeriTalk.

