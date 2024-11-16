Harry Coker ‘Eager’ for Congress to Pass Cyber Harmonization Bill

National Cyber Director (NCD) Harry Coker Wednesday urged Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that would bolster the Biden administration’s efforts to harmonize cybersecurity regulations across the Federal government.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and James Lankford, R-Okla., introduced the ‘‘Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act” – and moved it out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in July. The bill would task the NCD to lead a regulation harmonization committee.

The committee – composed of the head of each regulatory agency – would publish a framework for achieving cyber harmonization within a year after the bill is passed.

