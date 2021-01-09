Head of U.K. Counterterror Policing Says Online Extremism Cannot Be Policed

Extremism has become so widespread online that it “cannot be policed”, the head of U.K. Counter Terror Policing has said.

Campaigners have called for more action against hateful material, but concerns over potential infringements of civil liberties have sparked a parliamentary inquiry on freedom of expression.

Riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington have reignited international debate about how extremist content and conspiracy theories should be tackled. The British government is assessing official recommendations to create a legal definition of extremism, which could be used to criminalize material that currently falls short of the law.

