(Counter Terrorism Policing)

Head of U.K. Counterterror Policing Says Online Extremism Cannot Be Policed

Extremism has become so widespread online that it “cannot be policed”, the head of U.K. Counter Terror Policing has said.

Campaigners have called for more action against hateful material, but concerns over potential infringements of civil liberties have sparked a parliamentary inquiry on freedom of expression. 

Riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington have reignited international debate about how extremist content and conspiracy theories should be tackled. The British government is assessing official recommendations to create a legal definition of extremism, which could be used to criminalize material that currently falls short of the law.

Read the full story at The Independent

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X