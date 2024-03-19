Health insurers and U.S. government officials are expected to meet next week to hash out differences over how to assist cash-strapped medical practices, as a cyberattack last month continues to hold up billions of dollars in payments.

The Biden administration has been dialing up pressure on insurance companies broadly to advance payments to doctors and clinics who say the Feb. 21 hack of UnitedHealth Group Inc. subsidiary Change Healthcare has roiled their finances.

Insurers are concerned that the push for payments doesn’t fully take into account steps the companies have taken to get business back to normal, according to three people familiar with the situation who asked for anonymity to discuss private talks.

