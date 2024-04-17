69.2 F
Cybersecurity

Heritage Foundation Thinktank Hit by Cyberattack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Top US conservative thinktank, The Heritage Foundation, has said that it was struck by a cyberattack.

An official at the thinktank told Politico, which first broke the news, that in order to mitigate the threat, the organization “shut down its network to prevent any further malicious activity while we investigate the incident.”

According to TechCrunch, which spoke to a person with knowledge of the cyberattack, it is still not known who was behind the attack, or what data was stolen.

Read the rest of the story at techradar, here.

