Homeland Security Considering CMMC-Like Compliance Effort

The Department of Homeland Security will conduct a “pathfinder assessment” to determine a path forward regarding a new cybersecurity compliance program that shares similarities to the Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC.

In a special notice published Aug. 10, the agency seeks input on its nascent effort to improve industry compliance with existing and future cyber-hygiene requirements. The notice is authored by DHS Chief Information Officer Eric Hysen and acting Chief Procurement Officer Paul Courtney, and follows several high-profile cyber events, including the SolarWinds hack and Colonial Pipeline attack.

