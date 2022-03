The Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) has advised members of the public to beware of an impostor website and to avoid clicking links to the website that claims to give away cash prizes upon the completion of a questionnaire.

AAHK said in a statement that it did not launch, and has no connection with, such a website or activity.

AAHK has contacted the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of Hong Kong Police to investigate the matter.

Read the statement at AAHK