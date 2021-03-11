House Approves Cyber Funds in Relief Package as Officials Press for More

The House on Wednesday allocated almost $2 billion toward cybersecurity and technology modernization as part of passing the American Rescue Plan, which officials described as a “down payment” on the funds needed to fully confront recent massive foreign cyberattacks.

The COVID-19 relief bill, which was approved Wednesday by the House along party lines and now goes to President Biden for his signature, included $650 million in funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The funds are meant to boost federal cybersecurity and protect the vaccine supply chain, which has come under attack by hackers.

The legislation also included $1 billion for the General Service Administration’s Technology Modernization Fund to update outdated IT systems and $200 million for the U.S. Digital Service.

