House Bill Charges Guard, Reserve Forces with Defending the Nation in Cyberspace

A House Armed Services Committee draft of the annual defense policy bill calls for the National Guard and Reserve components to assist in defending the nation in cyberspace.

A provision in the bill’s markup from the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities, which passed the committee June 22, requires a review of statues and rules that pertain to the use of the National Guard for response and recovery from significant cyberattacks.

The bill defines a cyber incident as significant if the event results in demonstrable harm to the national security interests or economy of the United States and the public confidence, civil liberties, or public health and safety of the American people.

