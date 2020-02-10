House Passes Bill to Codify — and Improve — GSA’s Cloud Security Program

Just over eight years after the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, was established, House lawmakers passed a bill that would codify the program in law, add annual funding for the next five years and mandate much-needed reforms.

The FedRAMP Authorization Act passed the House by a voice vote Thursday, authorizing up to $20 million a year for the next five years and requiring the FedRAMP program management office to make some improvements, including automating the process.

Automation will be a central focus for the program for the coming year, FedRAMP Director Ashley Mahan told Nextgov in a recent interview.

