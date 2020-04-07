How an Attacker Could Use Instance Metadata to Breach Your App in AWS 

Moving to a cloud-native architecture for your enterprise applications can deliver tremendous business value, adding scale and agility while off-loading onerous tasks like patching and upgrading server infrastructure.  

However, in every cloud environment, whether AWS, Azure, GCP or others, there is a new category of risk. Cloud-native threats stem from the new context and configuration requirements you have in a cloud environment. Historically, default settings like public access to storage objects have left sensitive data out in the open, easy to steal by anyone crawling for these weaknesses. 

It’s easy to make mistakes in a new environment, with new settings introduced continuously as new capabilities are added by cloud providers. The configuration of your cloud environment is always your responsibility. AWS and others have no control over how you use their services. They are a template for you to build from.  

