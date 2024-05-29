Environmental Protection Agency’s stark warning this week warned the threat to the United States’ supply of drinking water is increasing, with infrastructure targeted by hackers linked to the Chinese, Iranian and Russian governments. Is our water safe?

The May 20 alert said that more than 70 percent of the water systems inspected by the EPA failed to meet basic security requirements set out in the Safe Drinking Water Act, with inspectors finding “alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities at drinking water systems across the country.”

Professor Blair Feltmate, an expert in water systems at the University of Waterloo in Canada, told Newsweek cyberthreats to the U.S. water supply are “growing in sophistication” and are a particularly big threat to the southwest of the country, which is already “on the edge of being out of water.”

