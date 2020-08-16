How the Toronto-Registered Websites of al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban Were Taken Down

When the Toronto-based tech company Tucows Inc. discovered it was providing domain registration services to the Pakistani Taliban, it immediately contacted the RCMP for guidance.

Days later, it was still waiting for a response.

By Tuesday, it had waited long enough and took action on its own, disabling the website’s domain.

The site was one of two using the services of Tucows that were propaganda arms of outlawed terrorist organizations — Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

