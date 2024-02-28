Data is a strategic asset, and the U.S. military needs seamless access to it across all networks, devices and infrastructure — all the way to the tactical edge. Mission-critical defense operations depend on secure, readily available data.

As the Department of Defense and the military services digitize operations, data becomes a prime target for adversaries. Threats are growing more advanced. Ransomware, destructive malware and supply chain attacks can evade perimeter defenses. Moreover, DoD environments are mobile, dynamic and distributed, which makes it challenging to protect data in such environments. Coalition environments create additional challenges, as the DoD must assume the data security risks of partners.

And, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2024 – published in January – the world “faced [in 2023] a polarized geopolitical order, multiple armed conflicts, both scepticism and fervour about the implications of future technologies, and global economic uncertainty.” Additionally indicating that there is growing cyber inequity between organizations that are cyber resilient and those that are not.

