Huawei Fights Back in Court Against FCC National Security Threat Label

Chinese telecommunications group Huawei is fighting back in court against the decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last year to label the company a national security threat.

Legal representation for Huawei argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday that the company could not be labeled a national security threat because the FCC had not developed a set standard for defining companies as threats, according to Courthouse News Service.

“What’s the standard for being a national security threat?” Michael Carvin, an attorney for law firm Jones Day arguing on behalf of Huawei’s U.S. subsidiary, said during arguments, according to Courthouse News Service. “It’s a phrase, not a standard.”

