Identity Management Day Raises Awareness About Best Practices

There are many ways to participate as a consumer, practitioner, vendor or end user organization.

By Homeland Security Today

Identity Management Day, started in 2021 and hosted by the Identity Defined Security Alliance and National Cybersecurity Alliance, aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities by raising awareness and sharing best practices across the industry. There are many ways to participate as a consumer, practitioner, vendor or end user organization.

Join Us in the Journey to Better Identity Management

What is Identity Management and Why is It Important to Everyone

Identity-related breaches are ubiquitous and preventable, whether you are an individual, a small business, or a Fortune 500 organization. Learn more about what and why.

Become an Identity Management Champion

Identity Management Champions have made identity management and security foundational to their mission. Discover our champions and join the list.

Nominate an Individual or Organization for an Identity Management Award

We’re recognizing individuals and organizations making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk. Nominate yourself or someone you know.

Improve Your Identity Management

From tips for protecting your personal and professional digital identities to identity management best practices for SMBs and enterprises, we’re gathering the best resources. Find out the latest news and resources available to you.

Get the quick answers to your questions about Identity Management Day in our FAQ.

Read more at the Identity Defined Security Alliance 

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

