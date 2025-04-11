47.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 11, 2025
AI and Advanced TechInfrastructure SecurityIntelligence

In Secret Meeting, China Acknowledged Role in U.S. Infrastructure Hacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Chinese officials acknowledged in a secret December meeting that Beijing was behind a widespread series of alarming cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring how hostilities between the two superpowers are continuing to escalate.

The Chinese delegation linked years of intrusions into computer networks at U.S. ports, water utilities, airports, and other targets to increasing U.S. policy support for Taiwan, the people, who declined to be named, said.

The first-of-its-kind signal at a Geneva summit with the outgoing Biden administration startled American officials used to hearing their Chinese counterparts blame the campaign, which security researchers have dubbed Volt Typhoon, on a criminal outfit or accuse the U.S. of having an overactive imagination.

Read the full story at the Wall Street Journal.

Previous article
Gen. Dan Caine Confirmed as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff in 60–25 Senate Vote
Next article
President Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen National Security Through Electric Grid Reliability
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals