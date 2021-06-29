Increase in Ransomware Attacks ‘Absolutely Aligns’ with Rise of Crypto, FireEye CEO Says

The increase in ransomware attacks is closely connected to the advent of cryptocurrency, FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia told CNBC on Monday.

“There’s a direct correlation,” the cybersecurity firm executive said on “Closing Bell.” “When you look at the rise of ransomware, it absolutely aligns with the rise of anonymous digital currencies.”

“It’s no question it’s an enabler that you can break in anonymously and be paid anonymously, and now you can commit crime from 10,000 miles away in a safe harbor,” Mandia added.

