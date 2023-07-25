Increase in Tech Support Scams Targeting Older Adults and Directing Victims to Send Cash Through Shipping Companies

The FBI is warning the public of a recent nationwide uptick in technical support scams targeting older adults, where scammers instruct victims to send cash, wrapped in a magazine(s), via shipping companies.

THE SCAM

Tech support scammers usually initiate contact with older adult victims through a phone call, text, email, or pop-up window purporting to be support from a legitimate company. The scammer informs the victim of fraudulent activity or potential refund for a subscription service. Subsequent emails, pop-ups, and texts contain a phone number for the victim to call for assistance. Once the victim calls the number, a scammer tells the victim they have a refund for the victim, however, the only way the money can be sent is by connecting to the victim’s computer and depositing it into the victim’s bank account.

The scammer tells the victim they can assist with the refund and convinces the victim to download a software program allowing the scammer remote access to the victim’s computer. Once a connection is established, the victim is convinced to log on to their bank account. The scammer then supposedly transfers an amount to the victim’s bank account but “accidently” deposits a much larger amount than intended. The scammer points this “error” out and tells the victim to return the extra money or the scammer will lose their job.

The scammer instructs the victim to send the money in cash, wrapped in a magazine(s), or similar method of concealment, via a shipping company to a name and address provided by the scammer. Most recently, scammers have instructed victims to ship packages containing money to pharmacies and retail businesses that are equipped to receive shipping company packages.