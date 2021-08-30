Industrial Control Systems Joint Working Group to Meet

The Industrial Control Systems Joint Working Group (ICSJWG) will hold the virtual 2021 ICSJWG Fall Meeting, September 21—22, 2021. ICSJWG meetings facilitate relationship building among critical infrastructure stakeholders and owners/operators of industrial control systems, idea exchange regarding critical issues affecting industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity, and information sharing to reduce the risk to the nation’s industrial control systems.

The ICSJWG bi-annual meeting will feature two full days of presentations, a Table-Top Exercise introductory session, technical workshop activities, and a CISA ICS Training overview. Register no later than September 17, 2021 to attend. Visit the ICSJWG website or the ICSJWG 2021 Fall Virtual Meeting website for more information.

