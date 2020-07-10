Integrating Cybersecurity and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM): Second Public Draft of NISTIR 8286 Available for Comment

All enterprises should ensure cybersecurity risk gets the appropriate attention within their enterprise risk management (ERM) programs, which address all types of risk. Individual organizations within an enterprise can improve the cybersecurity risk information they provide as inputs to their enterprise’s ERM processes. By doing so, enterprises and their component organizations can better identify, assess, and manage their cybersecurity risks in the context of their broader mission and business objectives.

Draft (2nd) NISTIR 8286, Integrating Cybersecurity and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), promotes greater understanding of the relationship between cybersecurity risk management and ERM, and the benefits of integrating those approaches. This second public draft of NISTIR 8286 contains the same main concepts as the initial public draft, but their presentation has been revised to clarify the concepts and address other comments from the public.

The public comment period closes on August 21, 2020. See the publication details for a copy of the draft and instructions for submitting comments.

NOTE: A call for patent claims is included on page v of this draft. For additional information, see the Information Technology Laboratory (ITL) Patent Policy–Inclusion of Patents in ITL Publications.

Publication details:

https://csrc.nist.gov/publications/detail/nistir/8286/draft

ITL Patent Policy:

https://www.nist.gov/itl/information-technology-laboratory-itl-patent-policy-inclusion-patents-itl-publications

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)