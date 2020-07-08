Listen to Kevin Nolten, Director of Cyber.org share the rebrand of Cyber.org from the National Integrated Cyber Education Resource Center (NICERC). In this interview, Mr. Nolten also shares the importance of the growing cybersecurity workforce gaps, what this means for America’s secure future, and what Cyber.org is doing to bridge this gap.
Interview with Cyber.Org Director Kevin Nolten
