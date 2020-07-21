A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk departs from the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) on Feb. 12, 2020, in the Strait of Hormuz. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Reyes)

Iran-Linked Hackers Steal Sensitive Data from U.S. Navy Member, Researchers Say

Allison Wikoff has spent years tracking suspected Iranian hackers, sifting through data they’ve left behind and analyzing their techniques. But in May, when her colleague stumbled upon a server with 40 gigabytes of the hackers’ training videos and online personas, Wikoff knew she had struck gold.

“[When] we started combing through all the data and video files we couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” said Wikoff, a cyber threat analyst on IBM’s X-Force security team. “This discovery brought a whole new meaning to observing ‘hands-on keyboard activity.’”

The nearly five hours of videos found on the server, which IBM reported publicly on Thursday, include evidence of a suspected Iranian hacker stealing data from the personal email and social media accounts of an enlisted member of the U.S. Navy and a Greek naval officer.

